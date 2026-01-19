A mural dedicated to the deceased Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska appeared in New York

A new mural depicting the murdered Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, partially funded by billionaire Elon Musk, has appeared on a building in Brooklyn, New York. This was reported by The New York Post, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the "three-story" image of Zarutska, who made national headlines when she was stabbed by a homeless former inmate on a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, in August, was installed on an apartment building in the trendy Bushwick neighborhood.

I started this campaign to make sure Iryna's story doesn't disappear. Her murder is at the heart of many problems plaguing American society. For example, one of them is the progressive approach to crime fighting. - said the author.

It is indicated that the creation of this mural was funded by Eoghan McCabe, CEO of the artificial intelligence company Intercom. He donated $500,000 to the creation of the mural. Elon Musk also provided $1 million. Another $200,000 was raised from smaller donors.

For reference

23-year-old Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, who fled the war, died in August 2025 from stab wounds at a train station in Charlotte. Police arrested 34-year-old Decarlos Brown, who was charged with first-degree murder.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal charges against Brown for the murder of the Ukrainian refugee. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty.

Decarlos Brown Jr., accused of murdering Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska, comes from a family with active criminal activity. His brother, sister, and father have numerous criminal records for various crimes.

A new species of butterfly in the US was named after the murdered Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska