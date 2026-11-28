A military helicopter crashed in Peru during an operation to evacuate an army patrol, killing 8 service members. This was reported by Peru's Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

The crash occurred near the settlement of Sanabamba in a remote area of the country known as the "cocaine valley." The helicopter stopped responding in the evening of November 26, shortly after 3 service members requiring evacuation had boarded. Only one pilot survived the crash, while the causes of the aircraft's fall and the circumstances of the soldiers' evacuation remain unknown.

What is known about the area where the aircraft crashed

The area where the helicopter crashed is Peru's largest coca-growing zone. Criminal groups operate there, as do remnants of the Maoist insurgent organization "Sendero Luminoso" ("Shining Path"). According to the UN, Peru, along with Colombia, is one of the world's largest producers of coca leaves and cocaine.

This is not the first aircraft crash with numerous casualties in Peru in 2026. In February, an Mi-17 helicopter crashed in the south of the country, killing 15 people.

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