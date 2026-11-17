A military An-12 crashed in russia: the aircraft's crew was killed
Kyiv • UNN
In russia's Kemerovo Oblast, a military An-12 caught fire in midair and exploded while falling. Preliminary reports indicate that everyone on board was killed.
On Tuesday, November 17, a Russian Aerospace Forces An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo Region. Local Telegram channels reported this, UNN reports.
Details
According to preliminary data, the aircraft caught fire while still in the air, then sharply went into a dive and exploded during the fall. The air crash occurred near the village of Yagunovo.
It is reported that there were 13 people on board. According to preliminary data, they all died. At the same time, information is circulating in the Russian "media" that the death toll has already reached 17.
We remind you
On November 11, Russian media reported that three combat helicopters had crashed on November 11. They were likely Mi-8, Mi-28, and Ka-52 helicopters.