On Tuesday, November 17, a Russian Aerospace Forces An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in Russia’s Kemerovo Region. Local Telegram channels reported this, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, the aircraft caught fire while still in the air, then sharply went into a dive and exploded during the fall. The air crash occurred near the village of Yagunovo.

It is reported that there were 13 people on board. According to preliminary data, they all died. At the same time, information is circulating in the Russian "media" that the death toll has already reached 17.

We remind you

On November 11, Russian media reported that three combat helicopters had crashed on November 11. They were likely Mi-8, Mi-28, and Ka-52 helicopters.