A map showing the movement of drones and missiles has appeared in the "Air Alert" app, Koretskyi says

A map showing the approximate movement of enemy drones and missiles has appeared in the “Air Raid Alert” app. This is a joint project of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ukrainian IT companies, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said, according to UNN.

Details

During air attacks, every minute matters for people’s safety. Therefore, it is important that people have quick access to information verified by the military and do not waste time searching for messages in unverified sources — the prime minister said in a post.

Koretskyi also noted that this map does not show the exact location of targets in real time. He added that when an alert is announced, people must immediately go to a shelter and remain there until the all-clear is given.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes that adapt the operation of the state, economy, and infrastructure to Russia’s new tactics of terror. In particular, air raid alert signals are divided by threat level into yellow and red, while in Kyiv it is proposed to review the curfew hours and metro operating schedule.