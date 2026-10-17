A map showing the movement of drones and missiles has appeared in the "Air Alert" app, Koretskyi says

$44.8950.31
ukenru
05:08 PM • 5080 views
In Moldova, Ukrainian border guards and a civilian who crossed the Dniester were detainedVideo
03:02 PM • 19983 views
Russia is trying to make Ukraine’s major cities uninhabitable - The Guardian
01:34 PM • 29820 views
European Commissioner Kubilius called the production of Fire Point ballistic missiles and the development of Freyja an important changeVideo
October 17, 12:17 PM • 19484 views
Ukraine has completed its part of the work on the Freyja anti-ballistic project - Zelenskyy
October 17, 11:59 AM • 18465 views
Ukraine and the United States are preparing to meet in the near future - Zelenskyy
October 17, 11:24 AM • 18296 views
Diesel deal is the first step: Zelenskyy believes that the lifting of sanctions against russia will continue
October 17, 11:13 AM • 15657 views
General Staff confirmed the strike on the "Roboavia" drone factory and Russia's logistics facilities
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 26067 views
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
October 17, 10:50 AM • 14556 views
Automatic extensions of deferments from mobilization have begun in Ukraine
October 17, 09:46 AM • 12946 views
Zelenskyy reacted to decision on Lindsey Graham’s law “in America” amid Russia’s attempts to cause blackout
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
1.2m/s
98%
751mm
Popular news
"Hit took place on Russia's territory": serviceman reveals how the latest Mi-28NM was struckVideoOctober 17, 08:49 AM • 11639 views
Russia suspected of an online influence campaign ahead of important elections in the United StatesOctober 17, 09:11 AM • 4288 views
The number of war casualties is at a record high, rising by 85% in September - UNOctober 17, 10:27 AM • 7246 views
Prosecutor detained over fatal road accident in Kyiv regionPhotoOctober 17, 11:27 AM • 4530 views
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 16350 views
Publications
Ukraine’s grain trap: where to put the 2026 harvest and what prolonged export restrictions could lead to
Exclusive
October 17, 10:59 AM • 26065 views
Reducing the reservation of defense industry workers could disrupt weapons supplies to the front — manufacturers urged the government to reconsider the decision
Exclusive
October 17, 07:05 AM • 33214 views
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: why it is observed on October 17 and how acute the problem remainsOctober 17, 05:00 AM • 34041 views
Businesses warn of airlines halting operations and defense contracts being disrupted
Exclusive
October 16, 01:30 PM • 59522 views
Banks are delaying bail payments to the HACC: how this may be linked to Pyshnyi and NABU
Exclusive
October 16, 01:11 PM • 54471 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lindsey Graham
Iryna Terekh
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
80-year-old Trump made a strange confession about his makeupOctober 17, 12:08 PM • 16385 views
Laura Loomer made an unexpected proposal after the brief "career" of Trump's new spokespersonOctober 17, 08:12 AM • 25430 views
Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and drivingOctober 17, 03:05 AM • 23000 views
Johnny Depp has found himself at the center of a new scandal: a famous actor has denied being friends with himPhotoOctober 17, 02:05 AM • 21933 views
Lady Gaga was accused of disrespecting a legendary singer and is being asked to apologizePhotoOctober 17, 01:06 AM • 20824 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Bild

A map showing the movement of drones and missiles has appeared in the "Air Alert" app, Koretskyi says

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

At the same time, this map shows the approximate, rather than exact, movement of enemy targets. During an alert, you should immediately go to a shelter.

A map showing the movement of drones and missiles has appeared in the "Air Alert" app, Koretskyi says

A map showing the approximate movement of enemy drones and missiles has appeared in the “Air Raid Alert” app. This is a joint project of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ukrainian IT companies, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said, according to UNN.

Details

During air attacks, every minute matters for people’s safety. Therefore, it is important that people have quick access to information verified by the military and do not waste time searching for messages in unverified sources

— the prime minister said in a post.

Koretskyi also noted that this map does not show the exact location of targets in real time. He added that when an alert is announced, people must immediately go to a shelter and remain there until the all-clear is given.

We remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved changes that adapt the operation of the state, economy, and infrastructure to Russia’s new tactics of terror. In particular, air raid alert signals are divided by threat level into yellow and red, while in Kyiv it is proposed to review the curfew hours and metro operating schedule.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Kyiv