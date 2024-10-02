ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling

A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling

A 15-hectare fire broke out in the Kharkiv region as a result of a Russian strike on the Kupyansk forestry. Forest litter and tree crowns are burning, and rescuers are eliminating the effects of the shelling.

A large-scale fire broke out in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling. The forest floor is burning, and in some places the flames have spread to the crowns of trees. This was stated by the Kharkiv RMA, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, October 2, at about 13:30, the Russians attacked the Kupyansk forestry near the village of Pisky Radkivski

As a result of the strike, a fire broke out and engulfed 15 hectares of ecosystems - forest floor is burning, and in some places the flames have spread to the treetops. So far, there have been no civilian casualties. Firefighters and specialized services continue to eliminate the consequences of the hit

- RMA summarized. 

Recall

Russian troops attacked with cluster munitions near an emergency medical station in Kharkiv region. Four ambulances were damaged, and one driver was hospitalized with a mild head injury.

