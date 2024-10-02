A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv region due to Russian shelling

A large-scale fire broke out in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling. The forest floor is burning, and in some places the flames have spread to the crowns of trees. This was stated by the Kharkiv RMA, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that on Wednesday, October 2, at about 13:30, the Russians attacked the Kupyansk forestry near the village of Pisky Radkivski

As a result of the strike, a fire broke out and engulfed 15 hectares of ecosystems - forest floor is burning, and in some places the flames have spread to the treetops. So far, there have been no civilian casualties. Firefighters and specialized services continue to eliminate the consequences of the hit - RMA summarized.

Recall

Russian troops attacked with cluster munitions near an emergency medical station in Kharkiv region. Four ambulances were damaged, and one driver was hospitalized with a mild head injury.