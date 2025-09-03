A framework of questions regarding security guarantees was formed: Shmyhal participated in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at the level of defense ministers

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
05:28 PM • 2128 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 10304 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 12914 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 14167 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 29212 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 20320 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 22405 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21729 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23535 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 40828 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
61%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 250867 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 250609 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 241938 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 238713 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 232926 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhoto02:49 PM • 7238 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 29211 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 26625 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 40828 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 37895 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Vadym Filashkin
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announced05:44 PM • 706 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 202501:20 PM • 6942 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 25972 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 39255 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 41647 views
Actual
Fake news
The Guardian
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Starlink
MIM-104 Patriot

A framework of questions regarding security guarantees was formed: Shmyhal participated in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at the level of defense ministers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal participated in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing," where a framework of questions regarding security guarantees was discussed. Partners confirmed their readiness to take responsibility for Ukraine's long-term security.

A framework of questions regarding security guarantees was formed: Shmyhal participated in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at the level of defense ministers

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal took part in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at the level of defense ministers and commanders-in-chief of the armed forces. They worked out and formed a framework of issues regarding security guarantees, UNN reports.

As part of the visit to Kyiv, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, John Healey, took part in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the level of defense ministers and commanders-in-chief of the armed forces. On the eve of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the level of state leaders, they worked out and formed a framework of issues regarding security guarantees.

- Shmyhal reported.

According to him, "after the recent attacks on Kyiv, we heard resolute statements from all our partners to take real responsibility for Ukraine's long-term security after reaching agreements on a just peace."

Sincerely grateful to Great Britain and France for their leadership. To Mark Rutte for his personal contribution to supporting Ukraine, and also to all our true friends and partners for being with us at this critical moment - Shmyhal summarized.

Zelenskyy arrived in Paris for a meeting of the "coalition of the determined"03.09.25, 20:05 • 1220 views

Recall

The Élysée Palace confirmed that on Thursday, August 4, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to sources, US President Donald Trump is likely not to participate in these negotiations.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
John Healey
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv