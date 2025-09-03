A framework of questions regarding security guarantees was formed: Shmyhal participated in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at the level of defense ministers

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal took part in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" at the level of defense ministers and commanders-in-chief of the armed forces. They worked out and formed a framework of issues regarding security guarantees, UNN reports.

As part of the visit to Kyiv, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, John Healey, took part in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the level of defense ministers and commanders-in-chief of the armed forces. On the eve of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the level of state leaders, they worked out and formed a framework of issues regarding security guarantees. - Shmyhal reported.

According to him, "after the recent attacks on Kyiv, we heard resolute statements from all our partners to take real responsibility for Ukraine's long-term security after reaching agreements on a just peace."

Sincerely grateful to Great Britain and France for their leadership. To Mark Rutte for his personal contribution to supporting Ukraine, and also to all our true friends and partners for being with us at this critical moment - Shmyhal summarized.

Recall

The Élysée Palace confirmed that on Thursday, August 4, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to sources, US President Donald Trump is likely not to participate in these negotiations.