Zelenskyy arrived in Paris for a meeting of the "coalition of the determined"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris, where a meeting of the "coalition of the resolute" will take place, reports UNN.

Germany said Trump could be invited to join the "coalition of the willing" meeting remotely

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in France together with the President of Ukraine.

The Élysée Palace confirmed that on Thursday, August 4, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to sources, US President Donald Trump is likely not to participate in these negotiations.