Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 9852 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 11984 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleet
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25678 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 19045 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 21807 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21322 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23168 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 39235 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 36417 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
11:49 AM • 25691 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:16 AM • 39240 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Paris for a meeting of the "coalition of the determined"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris. A meeting of the "coalition of the determined" will take place there.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris, where a meeting of the "coalition of the resolute" will take place, reports UNN.

Germany said Trump could be invited to join the "coalition of the willing" meeting remotely03.09.25, 16:04 • 1984 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in France together with the President of Ukraine.

Recall

The Élysée Palace confirmed that on Thursday, August 4, a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Paris, chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. 

According to sources, US President Donald Trump is likely not to participate in these negotiations.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Paris
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine