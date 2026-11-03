A 14-year-old child was killed in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian drone strike on a house

A Russian drone struck a private house in the village of Khotiv in the Kyiv region. A 14-year-old child was killed in the attack, and, preliminary reports indicate, one of the child’s parents was also injured. This was reported by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

Russian occupation forces attacked a private house in the village of Khotiv in the Kyiv region, killing a 14-year-old child.

"The enemy drone struck a private house directly, and it burned to the ground. Preliminary reports also indicate that one of the deceased child’s parents was injured.

Firefighters are currently doing everything possible to extinguish the fire. However, the life lost.

We remind you

In Dnipro, two people were killed and 20 were injured as a result of an enemy attack. The search-and-rescue operation has been completed; 14 victims are in hospital.