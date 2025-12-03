84 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back massive assault in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 PM on December 3, 2025, 84 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian invaders continue massive assaults on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, concentrating the greatest activity in Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

According to the military, the Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: the occupiers made 24 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units. Our Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and other settlements, and fighting continues.

The Kostiantynivka direction is also under strong pressure: here, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 16 enemy offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and other villages.

In the South Slobozhansky direction (Vovchansk, Starytsia districts), Ukrainian soldiers stopped 11 enemy attacks.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two attacks were repelled, but 78 shellings from the territory of the Russian Federation were recorded.

In the Sloviansk direction, 5 attacks were repelled, and in the Lyman direction, 4. Fighting continues near Chasiv Yar (Kramatorsk direction), Pishchane (Kupyansk direction), and near the Antonivsky Bridge (Prydniprovsky direction).

