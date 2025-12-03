84 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back massive assault in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
01:22 PM • 3436 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 7806 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 11466 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 15708 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 19426 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 26940 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34719 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 29068 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 39066 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75731 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2m/s
91%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to UkraineDecember 3, 05:14 AM • 30416 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 36643 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalistDecember 3, 06:33 AM • 24201 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu09:06 AM • 9310 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 14160 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 14425 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 36917 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 43793 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 52986 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 50993 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Brussels
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 55205 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 57425 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 112544 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 86364 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 102135 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Diia (service)
FAB-500

84 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back massive assault in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

As of 4:00 PM on December 3, 2025, 84 combat engagements have taken place at the front, with Russian invaders continuing massive assaults on the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The greatest activity is concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 24 and 16 attacks, respectively.

84 combat engagements in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces hold back massive assault in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 PM on December 3, 2025, 84 combat engagements took place at the front. Russian invaders continue massive assaults on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, concentrating the greatest activity in Donetsk region. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on its Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, the Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: the occupiers made 24 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units. Our Defense Forces repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, and other settlements, and fighting continues.

Occupiers talk about "full control" over the banks of the Oskil River in Kupyansk: the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted the lies of the Russians03.12.25, 13:31 • 2504 views

The Kostiantynivka direction is also under strong pressure: here, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 16 enemy offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and other villages.

In the South Slobozhansky direction (Vovchansk, Starytsia districts), Ukrainian soldiers stopped 11 enemy attacks.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, two attacks were repelled, but 78 shellings from the territory of the Russian Federation were recorded.

In the Sloviansk direction, 5 attacks were repelled, and in the Lyman direction, 4. Fighting continues near Chasiv Yar (Kramatorsk direction), Pishchane (Kupyansk direction), and near the Antonivsky Bridge (Prydniprovsky direction).

Ukrainian military continues to control part of Pokrovsk - Center for Countering Disinformation03.12.25, 14:30 • 1462 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chasiv Yar
Kupiansk