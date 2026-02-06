8 leaders of "Yunarmia" headquarters received suspicions for the militarization of Ukrainian children in the occupation

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
04:55 PM • 556 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 2394 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 5266 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 5768 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 9244 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 9790 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 20335 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16690 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19459 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 61946 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2.9m/s
77%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General AlekseevFebruary 6, 07:45 AM • 7856 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJFebruary 6, 08:45 AM • 10764 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISWFebruary 6, 09:36 AM • 15611 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideoFebruary 6, 10:22 AM • 9338 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 16635 views
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 9242 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 16715 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 20334 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 32209 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 61946 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Moldova
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 19121 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 22033 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 31278 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 34506 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 73945 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
SWIFT
Starlink

8 leaders of "Yunarmia" headquarters received suspicions for the militarization of Ukrainian children in the occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2036 views

Eight leaders of the territorial headquarters of "Yunarmia" in the occupied territory of Donetsk region have been notified of suspicion. They are accused of militarizing Ukrainian children.

8 leaders of "Yunarmia" headquarters received suspicions for the militarization of Ukrainian children in the occupation
npu.gov.ua

Eight members of an organized group – leaders of the "Yunarmia" territorial headquarters in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region – have been notified of suspicion for the militarization of Ukrainian children in the occupied territories, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region have been systematically prepared for war for six years. They were deliberately drawn into the military system of the aggressor state through, as the agency stated, propaganda, pseudo-patriotic events, and promises of "social benefits" and career prospects in the Russian armed forces.

"From 2019 to 2025 alone, about 6,000 Ukrainian children aged 6 to 18 were involved in the 'Yunarmia' movement. Cases have been recorded where, after reaching adulthood, children who underwent such training joined the ranks of the Russian armed forces and participated in hostilities against Ukraine," the report states.

Juvenile prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office notified eight citizens of Ukraine, who, as part of an organized group, ensured the functioning of this system in the temporarily occupied territory, of suspicion. Their actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the prosecutor's office reported.

As noted by the prosecutor's office, in 2016, at the initiative of the then Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, the all-Russian children's and youth military-patriotic movement "Yunarmia" was created, whose activities were subsequently extended to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including Crimea, as well as Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

"Under the guise of 'patriotic education,' minors were involved in military training and had loyalty to the aggressor state instilled in them. Children were taught how to handle weapons, conducted tactical exercises, military marches, and oaths of allegiance to the Russian Federation. At the same time, active propaganda of service in the Russian army was carried out, which was presented as a socially beneficial and promising path," the report states.

According to the strategy for the development of patriotic education in the Russian Federation, at least 10 percent of new recruits to the Russian armed forces each year must come from among the "Yunarmia" pupils. "This confirms that the movement was used as a tool for preparing a mobilization reserve," the prosecutor's office emphasized.

"During 2019-2025, eight leaders of the territorial headquarters of the 'Yunarmia' of the so-called 'DPR' coordinated the movement's activities in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, ensuring the mass involvement of Ukrainian children in military-patriotic events and propaganda of service in the Russian armed forces," the prosecutor's office indicated.

The National Police clarified that the leaders of all cells of the pro-Russian organization "Yunarmia" in Donetsk region have now been notified of suspicion.

"Currently, the leaders of the territorial headquarters in Donetsk, Horlivka, Amvrosiivka, Snizhne, Komsomolske, Zhdanivka, Yenakiieve, and Debaltseve have been exposed. Taking into account previously announced suspicions, all leaders of 'Yunarmia' cells in Donetsk region currently have the status of suspects within the framework of a single criminal proceeding," the police indicated.

In addition, it is reported that it was established that on March 15, 2022, the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation issued order No. 132 regarding the involvement of "Yunarmia" members in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine to replenish the losses of the Russian army.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, in its report of March 1, 2024, emphasized the need to stop the policy of politicization and militarization of children in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Yanina Tertychna, Head of the Department for the Protection of Children's Interests and Combating Domestic Violence at the Prosecutor General's Office, noted:

The militarization of children is part of Russia's deliberate policy to eradicate Ukrainian identity, and therefore, individuals involved in militarization through propaganda of service in the army of the occupying state will bear criminal responsibility in accordance with the law.

Addition

As indicated by the prosecutor's office, in October 2025, an organized group consisting of the head of the regional headquarters of the "Yunarmia" of the "DPR" and six heads of territorial headquarters, who carried out the militarization of Ukrainian children through propaganda of service in the Russian armed forces, and also produced and disseminated materials that justified and denied the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, was established based on these same facts.

Seven individuals suspected of militarizing children in the occupied territories through "Yunarmia" - Prosecutor's Office30.10.25, 10:48 • 3274 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine