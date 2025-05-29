79 battles in a day: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions

79 battles took place at the front since the beginning of the current day, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 16:00 on May 29, writes UNN.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 79 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day - reported in the General Staff.

Border settlements, in particular Maryine, Girki, Bila Bereza, Slavhorod, Kucherivka, Dmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Ryasne, Shevchenkove, Popivka, Komarivka, Turya, Pokrovka of Sumy region; Tymofiyivka of Kharkiv region, suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the russian federation, as indicated. The settlements of Myropilske and Naumivka, Sumy region, were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped two attacks in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out assault operations twice in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka, the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Lypove, Hrekivka and Ridkodub. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. The invading units tried to pass in the direction of Hryhorivka, but were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the directions of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Stupochky and in the area of Kurdyumivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, in the area of Toretsk, a fierce battle is raging.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Popiv Yar, Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Troitske and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 27 attacks. Dovga Balka was hit by a KAB.

Today, in the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole and Novodarivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole with unguided air missiles; on Verkhnya Tersa, Malinivka and Olhivske - with air bombs.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction, battles took place near Stepove.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack, and also struck Olhivka with unguided air missiles.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the Russians, and seven more combat engagements are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched six air strikes, dropping a total of 15 guided air bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements and carried out 121 artillery shellings, including nine from reactive salvo fire systems," the statement said.

In other directions of the front, as indicated, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Enemy losses: more than a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems were eliminated in a day