79 battles in a day: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 6814 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22226 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 51754 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 45850 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 82808 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74295 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108039 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107585 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112536 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101431 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
78%
744mm
Popular news

Enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia: a 49-year-old man wounded

May 29, 04:12 AM • 18394 views

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

May 29, 04:25 AM • 9224 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 50613 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 42026 views

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

07:57 AM • 13673 views
Publications

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

01:16 PM • 6890 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 82850 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 153300 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 230421 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 241023 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 43060 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 51610 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 90059 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 149764 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 87943 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

79 battles in a day: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Since the beginning of the day, 79 combat clashes have taken place, most of them in the Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky directions. The enemy is relentlessly attacking the positions of the Armed Forces, inflicting air strikes and shelling.

79 battles in a day: the enemy is active in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions

79 battles took place at the front since the beginning of the current day, more than half of them in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivsky directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the report for 16:00 on May 29, writes UNN.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 79 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day

- reported in the General Staff.

Border settlements, in particular Maryine, Girki, Bila Bereza, Slavhorod, Kucherivka, Dmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Ryasne, Shevchenkove, Popivka, Komarivka, Turya, Pokrovka of Sumy region; Tymofiyivka of Kharkiv region, suffered from cynical shelling from the territory of the russian federation, as indicated. The settlements of Myropilske and Naumivka, Sumy region, were subjected to air strikes.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped two attacks in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out assault operations twice in the area of Nova Kruglyakivka, the battle is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near the settlements of Lypove, Hrekivka and Ridkodub. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. The invading units tried to pass in the direction of Hryhorivka, but were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the directions of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Stupochky and in the area of Kurdyumivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, in the area of Toretsk, a fierce battle is raging.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Zorya, Popiv Yar, Malinivka, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Troitske and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 27 attacks. Dovga Balka was hit by a KAB.

Today, in the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Vilne Pole and Novodarivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole with unguided air missiles; on Verkhnya Tersa, Malinivka and Olhivske - with air bombs.

The aggressor attacked twice in the Orikhiv direction, battles took place near Stepove.

In the Pridniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack, and also struck Olhivka with unguided air missiles.

"In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the Russians, and seven more combat engagements are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched six air strikes, dropping a total of 15 guided air bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements and carried out 121 artillery shellings, including nine from reactive salvo fire systems," the statement said.

In other directions of the front, as indicated, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Enemy losses: more than a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems were eliminated in a day29.05.25, 08:03 • 2626 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Vovchansk
Kursk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk
Brent
$64.06
Bitcoin
$108,413.40
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,341.45
Ethereum
$2,716.04