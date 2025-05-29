Enemy losses: more than a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems were eliminated in a day

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 26606 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 78240 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 86150 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 98422 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 95195 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 167864 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 72776 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 190469 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 238442 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113747 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.6m/s
83%
744mm
Popular news

Trump says he didn't "chicken out" by dropping high tariffs - AP

May 28, 08:10 PM • 20299 views

Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

May 28, 08:20 PM • 20699 views

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

12:27 AM • 14605 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

02:03 AM • 43594 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

02:35 AM • 22727 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 112414 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 190469 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 201264 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 205987 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 238442 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Kyiv

Vatican City

Berlin

Dnieper

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 71382 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 132704 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 72192 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 74972 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 140982 views
Actual

T-72

Financial Times

Facebook

YouTube

Kh-101

Enemy losses: more than a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems were eliminated in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 752 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 28, Russian troops lost 1,050 soldiers and 31 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion reached 984,940 people.

Enemy losses: more than a thousand occupiers and 31 artillery systems were eliminated in a day

In a day, on May 28, Russian troops lost 1,050 soldiers and 31 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.29.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - 984940 (+1050) people eliminated
    • tanks - 10864 (0)
      • combat armored vehicles - 22645 (+1)
        • artillery systems - 28386 (+31)
          • MLRS - 1397 (0)
            • air defense equipment - 1171 (0)
              • aircraft - 372 (0)
                • helicopters - 336 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 37999 (+81)
                    • cruise missiles - 3265 (0)
                      • ships / boats - 28 (0)
                        • submarines - 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers - 50015 (+56)
                            • special equipment - 3902 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              According to ISW analysts, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until human resources run out. According to experts, Putin believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions."

                              Almost 200 combat clashes in a day: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions29.05.25, 00:27 • 2138 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $65.19
                              Bitcoin
                              $107,573.50
                              S&P 500
                              $5,909.48
                              Tesla
                              $358.81
                              Газ TTF
                              $36.69
                              Золото
                              $3,293.25
                              Ethereum
                              $2,727.23