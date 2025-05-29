Almost 200 combat clashes in a day: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions

During the day of May 28, 197 combat engagements took place at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy launched two missile and 60 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 114 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1205 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out 4036 artillery shellings.

Three enemy assault actions took place today in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk and Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried eight times to dislodge our units from their occupied positions in the areas of Zahryzove and Zeleny Hai.

In the Liman direction, the enemy attacked 24 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Nadiya, Hrekivka and Serebryansky forestry, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, Novy Myr, Zelena Dolyna. Three battles are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, our soldiers successfully stopped three attacks in the direction of the settlements of Verkhnyokamyanske and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 15 enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Markove, Predtechyne and near Chasovoy Yar and Bila Hora.

The enemy tried 21 times to break into our defense in the Toretsk direction in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, Druzhba and towards Pleshchiivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

During the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 52 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Myrolyubivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka and in the direction of the settlements of Zorya, Rusyn Yar, Novomykolaivka, Yablunivka. The settlements of Dovga Balka, Zorya, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk, Novoukrainka, Myrnohrad and Sukhy Yar were subjected to air strikes.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers in this direction neutralized 143 occupiers today, 97 of them irreversibly. Also, our defenders destroyed seven units of automotive equipment, five motorcycles and 16 unmanned aerial vehicles - reported in the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Bahatyr, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole and in the direction of Voskresenka and Odradne. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Komar and Myrne.

In the Huliaipil direction, the settlement of Malynivka was subjected to an air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, six combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaky, Stepove, Novodanylivka and Robotyne. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, two combat engagements with the enemy took place today.

Thirty-seven combat engagements took place today in the Kursk direction. During the day, the enemy carried out 193 artillery shellings, including three using rocket launcher systems, launched 16 air strikes, dropping 30 guided bombs.

