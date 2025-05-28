Turkish Foreign Minister discussed with Lavrov efforts to end the war in Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by telephone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss the latest efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, UNN reports, citing Anadolu.

Details

According to information received from sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart Lavrov.

The meeting discussed the latest efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Putin received the Turkish Foreign Minister. They discussed the war in Ukraine

Recall

As reported by the media, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week, will visit Kyiv.