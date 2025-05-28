Turkish Foreign Minister discussed with Lavrov efforts to end the war in Ukraine
Hakan Fidan and Sergei Lavrov discussed by telephone the latest initiatives aimed at resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. After Moscow, Fidan will visit Kyiv.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke by telephone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss the latest efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, UNN reports, citing Anadolu.
According to information received from sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Fidan spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart Lavrov.
The meeting discussed the latest efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
As reported by the media, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, after meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week, will visit Kyiv.