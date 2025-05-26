Putin received the Turkish Foreign Minister. They discussed the war in Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to Anadolu, recent efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia were discussed, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, according to information received from diplomatic sources, President Putin received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is visiting Russia.

The meeting started at 19.30 local time and lasted about 1 hour.

The meeting was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

During the meeting, recent efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as developments following the May 16 talks in Istanbul, were discussed.

The parties also exchanged views on issues in the field of economy and energy.

