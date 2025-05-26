Putin and his entourage are not planning to end the war, they are preparing new offensives - Zelensky

According to the results of the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine sees from the information obtained by intelligence and from open data that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his entourage are not planning to end the war, but on the contrary, there is much evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

I held a meeting of the Staff today. There were reports from intelligence, very thorough. In general, regarding the situation: the war and Russian intentions, the capabilities of the Russian troops and their industrial complex, as well as our capabilities to put pressure on Russia and thwart its plans. We see from the information obtained by intelligence and from open data that Putin and his entourage are not planning to end the war - there is currently no confirmation that they are seriously considering the option of peace and are seriously considering diplomacy. On the contrary, there is much evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations. Russia is counting on further war - Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that this is a blatant disregard on the part of the Russian Federation for everyone in the world who strives for peace, who tries to make diplomacy effective.

I am sure that the intelligence services of our partners also have such information, also see such facts, and it is important that they do not turn a blind eye and report to the top. The only thing that is needed now is absolutely honest conclusions and appropriate joint pressure on Russia - added Zelenskyy.

President Zelenskyy stressed that the massive attacks by the Russian Federation, including more than 900 drones in three days, are a political choice by Putin. He called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force it to peace.