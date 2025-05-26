Putin and his entourage are not planning to end the war, they are preparing new offensives - Zelensky

$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 22540 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 64386 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 64840 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 83413 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 98158 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 80134 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 83384 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 84928 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80466 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85235 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 63479 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 37392 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

May 26, 01:04 PM • 52134 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 42433 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 43117 views
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 43168 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 439765 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 475403 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 425929 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 515930 views
A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 17511 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 42473 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 173318 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 277704 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 110933 views
Putin and his entourage are not planning to end the war, they are preparing new offensives - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

According to intelligence, Putin and his entourage are not planning to end the war, but are preparing new offensives. Zelensky called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force peace.

Putin and his entourage are not planning to end the war, they are preparing new offensives - Zelensky

According to the results of the meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine sees from the information obtained by intelligence and from open data that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his entourage are not planning to end the war, but on the contrary, there is much evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

I held a meeting of the Staff today. There were reports from intelligence, very thorough. In general, regarding the situation: the war and Russian intentions, the capabilities of the Russian troops and their industrial complex, as well as our capabilities to put pressure on Russia and thwart its plans. We see from the information obtained by intelligence and from open data that Putin and his entourage are not planning to end the war - there is currently no confirmation that they are seriously considering the option of peace and are seriously considering diplomacy. On the contrary, there is much evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations. Russia is counting on further war

- Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that this is a blatant disregard on the part of the Russian Federation for everyone in the world who strives for peace, who tries to make diplomacy effective.

I am sure that the intelligence services of our partners also have such information, also see such facts, and it is important that they do not turn a blind eye and report to the top. The only thing that is needed now is absolutely honest conclusions and appropriate joint pressure on Russia 

- added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

President Zelenskyy stressed that the massive attacks by the Russian Federation, including more than 900 drones in three days, are a political choice by Putin. He called on the world to increase pressure on Russia to force it to peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
