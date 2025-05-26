Ukraine hopes that the next meeting with the Russian delegation will take place as soon as possible

Kyiv is waiting for the Russian vision of a ceasefire and will share its own. Ukraine also hopes that the matter will move from a dead point and the next meeting with the Russian delegation will take place as soon as possible. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha in an interview with Libération, reports UNN.

When asked what the next discussion with the Russians would be about, Sybiha replied: "We are now waiting for their vision of a ceasefire and will share ours with them. This will certainly be one of the main topics of discussion at the next meeting of delegations that visited Turkey. We hope that the matter will move from a dead point and that these meetings will take place as soon as possible."

Sybiha also commented on the chances of a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The interview noted that Russian propaganda has long repeated that Zelenskyy is an "illegitimate" president. A personal meeting with him would destroy their own narrative.

Russia always uses pseudo-arguments when it cannot offer anything concrete. This is complete nonsense. We are ready to discuss ways to end this war in any format. We really want to end it this year. Therefore, it is very important to continue to put pressure on Russia, both with our European allies and with the United States of America. I would like to mention here Senator Lindsey Graham's bill on strengthening sanctions - said Sybiha.

When asked to clarify whether Congress would pass the bill if Trump withdrew from the negotiations, Sybiha replied: "The United States is a democratic country, and Congress has a powerful voice. This bill already enjoys significant support, with approximately 80 votes, which means it can overcome a presidential veto. Congress can play its role in promoting democracy and security. Achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is also in the national interest of the United States."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "so far" there is "no understanding" regarding the continuation of the negotiation process with Ukraine and the venue of the negotiations.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukraine is still interested in holding a meeting with Russia regarding negotiations on a ceasefire in the Vatican.

Bloomberg reported that US and European leaders are pinning their hopes on the Vatican to involve Russia and Ukraine in peace negotiations, but the Kremlin is not interested in changing the venue and expects technical-level talks to resume in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is working to ensure that a technical meeting with the Russians takes place as soon as possible, because the Ukrainian interest is not to prolong the war, but to be ready for any development of the situation.