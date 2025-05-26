Work on the Russian draft memorandum continues, it has not yet been handed over to Ukraine - Peskov

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 10408 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 31077 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 51414 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 54178 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 66425 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 79487 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 77709 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 83579 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 256085 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388332 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news

It would take Russia 91 years to capture Medvedev's "buffer zone" - ISW

May 26, 04:26 AM • 34724 views

Kyiv is under Russian drone attack for the third night in a row: there is damage in one district

May 26, 05:49 AM • 22906 views

For the second night in a row, Poland has scrambled fighter jets due to a Russian attack on Ukraine.

May 26, 06:18 AM • 69842 views

During the night, the enemy attacked Khmelnytskyi region: four enterprises were affected.

May 26, 06:59 AM • 43955 views

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

09:48 AM • 13994 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388350 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 425272 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 376917 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 467685 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 544735 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 152652 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 256092 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 93492 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 87592 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 89942 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Work on the Russian draft memorandum continues, it has not yet been handed over to Ukraine - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

The Kremlin reported that work on the draft memorandum on a ceasefire with Ukraine is ongoing. The document has not yet been submitted, as it requires careful preparation.

Work on the Russian draft memorandum continues, it has not yet been handed over to Ukraine - Peskov

The Kremlin said that work on the Russian draft memorandum on the terms of a ceasefire is ongoing, it has not yet been handed over to Ukraine. This was stated by the press secretary of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

Details

The Kremlin commented on the readiness of the memorandum on the terms of a ceasefire.

The Russian draft memorandum has not yet been submitted. The work continues. This draft of a serious document requires careful verification and preparation 

- Peskov said to the Russian media.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, said about readiness to discuss the future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum with the definition of the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and the conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

Peskov stated that there are no exact deadlines for the preparation of a memorandum on settlement with Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the memorandum on peace between Ukraine and Russia will provide for a ceasefire.

On May 22, it was reported that the director of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maxim Musikhin said that the people of Ukraine should elect a new leadership to sign a memorandum with the Russian Federation, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada may not be legally suitable for the role of signatory.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.08
Bitcoin
$109,757.20
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,361.40
Ethereum
$2,569.24