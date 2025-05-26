The Kremlin said that work on the Russian draft memorandum on the terms of a ceasefire is ongoing, it has not yet been handed over to Ukraine. This was stated by the press secretary of the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

Details

The Kremlin commented on the readiness of the memorandum on the terms of a ceasefire.

The Russian draft memorandum has not yet been submitted. The work continues. This draft of a serious document requires careful verification and preparation - Peskov said to the Russian media.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US leader Donald Trump, said about readiness to discuss the future peace agreement with Ukraine. According to him, Moscow plans to propose a memorandum with the definition of the principles of settlement, possible terms of the agreement and the conditions for a temporary ceasefire.

Peskov stated that there are no exact deadlines for the preparation of a memorandum on settlement with Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the memorandum on peace between Ukraine and Russia will provide for a ceasefire.

On May 22, it was reported that the director of the Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maxim Musikhin said that the people of Ukraine should elect a new leadership to sign a memorandum with the Russian Federation, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada may not be legally suitable for the role of signatory.