71% of American voters believe Congress is not exercising enough oversight of Trump – CNN

In the United States, 71% of voters believe that Congress is not sufficiently restraining President Donald Trump. This is evidenced by the preliminary results of a nationwide voter survey conducted by CNN during the midterm elections to Congress, UNN reports.

Details

According to the network, Americans also largely view the performance of Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court negatively.

At the same time, CNN sources close to Trump said that the president was hoping for better results for Republicans than pre-election polls had predicted. However, in private conversations, he also allowed for the worst-case scenario for his party.

Democrats hope to gain a majority in Congress

The Democratic Party leadership in the House of Representatives is optimistic and expects to secure a convincing majority as a result of the vote.

To take control of the House of Representatives, Democrats need to increase the number of their seats by at least 3, and to gain a majority in the Senate, by 4.

The final election results will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress and how broad the Trump administration’s opportunities will be to implement its policies.

U.S. midterm elections — will Democrats be able to constrain Trump, and what does this mean for Ukraine?