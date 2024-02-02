63 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 63 combat engagements took place. The occupants also carried out 85 air strikes, fired 79 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, 5 enemy attacks were repelled near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled an attack by the occupants near Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the area of Avdiivka and another 6 attacks near Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region over the past day.

In the Mariinsky sector , Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 11 attacks were repelled.

In Shakhtarsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack south of Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled an attack by the occupiers near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 14 unsuccessful assault operations.

