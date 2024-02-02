Ukrainian aviation strikes at 13 enemy concentration areas - General Staff

During the day, on February 1, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 enemy anti-aircraft missile system. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report on February 2, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the missile troops struck at:

2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment,

4 artillery pieces and an enemy electronic warfare station.

Also, last night, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a missile boat of the 41st Brigade of Missile Boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the western part of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

