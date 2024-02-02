Forbes: Ukrainian attack could stop production of Russia's deadliest drone

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Forbes: Ukrainian attack could stop production of Russia's deadliest drone

Kyiv  •  UNN

An explosion at a Russian drone factory in August may have disrupted the production of deadly Lancet drones, leading to fewer attacks on Ukrainian troops.

An explosion at a factory in Sergiyev Posad (Russia) on August 9 could have disrupted the production of Russian Lancet drones. This is stated in the material of Forbes, reports UNN.

Details

"The Lancet, a small kamikaze drone that can locate and destroy targets at a distance of 70 kilometers with deadly accuracy, has become one of Russia's most effective weapons in the war with Ukraine. "Lancets have been shooting down Leopard tanks, artillery, and even airplanes at airfields.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in his article on the current military situation, highlighted Lancets as a problem. Initially, only a few appeared, dozens a month, but in July 2023 their number increased. But then something stopped their production.

the article says

That month, Russian media showed a video of CEO Alexander Zakharov visiting a giant new production facility in a converted shopping center on a Segway. The video showed racks of hundreds of lancets and said that production could increase fiftyfold. It looked like bad news for Ukraine.

But instead of growing, the number of Lancets has dropped significantly.

Information from the Ukrainian OSINT group Molfar, which studies sabotage operations in Russia, suggests that the reason could be an accurate strike by Ukrainian troops on the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant (ZOMZ).

"Molfar found comments from witnesses on discussion forums suggesting that the WMD attack was carried out by a drone. Although the explosion was more powerful than a single UAV, other devices could have detonated in the room

experts believe.

The explosion seems to have affected the production of drones, the article says.

In recent months, the number of Lancet strikes has decreased significantly - from about 135 in July to 69 in December 2023. This may indicate a halt in the production of strike UAVs, Forbes writes.

Another indirect confirmation that drone production has been curtailed came from Russian Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, who said that the aggressor country produced only 3,500 drones in 2023.

01.11.23, 10:11 • 104725 views

Lilia Podolyak

War
forbsForbes
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

