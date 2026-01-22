6 injured, including a child, in Dnipro as a result of Russian attack

In Dnipro, as a result of today's Russian attack, 6 people are known to have been injured, including a child, Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Thursday on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

"The Russians unleashed real terror on Dnipropetrovsk region on Ukraine's Unity Day. Since night, it has been restless in Kryvyi Rih, and after noon, war criminals attacked Dnipro," the head of the OVA noted.

In the regional center, people's homes were damaged by a UAV attack. As of now, 6 people are known to have been injured. Among them is a 14-year-old girl. Her life is not in danger. She will recover at home. Two people are in the hospital – a 64-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man. Doctors assess their condition as moderate. - Hanzha reported.

According to him, another 16 residents were rescued by emergency services.

"There are no changes yet regarding the victims in Kryvyi Rih. The aggressor directed a missile and drones at the city. In addition to a two-story building, infrastructure was also damaged," the head of the OVA noted.

The number of people injured in the Russian strike in Kryvyi Rih has risen to 11