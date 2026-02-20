51 combat engagement recorded at the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

The total number of combat engagements on the front, as of 4:00 PM, is 51. The Russian army is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. In addition, Ukrainian military repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities of settlements, including Krasnyi Khutir, Khrynivka of Chernihiv Oblast; Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Rohizne, Starykove, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna of Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were two combat engagements with the enemy. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, carried out 34 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of a multiple rocket launcher. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted active operations and achieved some success.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Vovchanski Khutory. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced once towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of Zarichne and towards Drobycheve and Lyman. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Yampil and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 14 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novooleksandrivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, 13 attacks have already been stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Stepove. Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were ten attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne and towards Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne and Sviatopetrivka. Five assaults are currently ongoing. Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Charivne were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked twice. Combat engagements took place in the areas of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Almost a thousand soldiers and over five hundred UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day