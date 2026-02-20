51 combat engagement recorded at the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

$43.270.03
04:35 PM • 1964 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 8328 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 12855 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 14541 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 16991 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 32061 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 13365 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20179 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50161 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82817 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Popular news
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 22192 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 34053 views
Orban released a campaign video with footage of Zelenskyy before the electionsPhotoFebruary 20, 09:36 AM • 8818 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 22003 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 12807 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 12848 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 22054 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 32061 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 57894 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 93413 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Rafael Grossi
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 7904 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 34096 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 38647 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 35917 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 28827 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

51 combat engagement recorded at the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

As of 4:00 PM, 51 combat engagements have been recorded, with the Russian army actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

51 combat engagement recorded at the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

The total number of combat engagements on the front, as of 4:00 PM, is 51. The Russian army is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. In addition, Ukrainian military repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, communities of settlements, including Krasnyi Khutir, Khrynivka of Chernihiv Oblast; Tovstodubove, Volfyne, Rohizne, Starykove, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna of Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were two combat engagements with the enemy. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropping three guided bombs, carried out 34 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, one of which was with the use of a multiple rocket launcher. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted active operations and achieved some success.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked in the area of Vovchanski Khutory. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy advanced once towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out four attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the area of Zarichne and towards Drobycheve and Lyman. Currently, three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Yampil and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 14 times to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske and towards Novooleksandrivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, 13 attacks have already been stopped.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the area of Stepove. Velykomykhailivka was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were ten attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole, Zahirne and towards Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne and Sviatopetrivka. Five assaults are currently ongoing. Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hirke, Huliaipilske, Charivne were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attacked twice. Combat engagements took place in the areas of Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently occurring. No attempts by the enemy to advance are recorded, the General Staff summarized.

Almost a thousand soldiers and over five hundred UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day20.02.26, 07:44 • 5738 views

Antonina Tumanova

