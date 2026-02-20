Almost a thousand soldiers and over five hundred UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 21755 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 41896 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 26161 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 42612 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 27398 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 38927 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 28554 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 26643 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26022 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19352 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
0.8m/s
78%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registrationFebruary 19, 08:57 PM • 28227 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 11245 views
Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in WashingtonFebruary 19, 09:28 PM • 11398 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: lawFebruary 19, 10:31 PM • 14669 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The Economist12:15 AM • 14501 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 27075 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 42615 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 38927 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 37901 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 49625 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 11297 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 24176 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 28529 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 27972 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 35631 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Starlink

Almost a thousand soldiers and over five hundred UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

On February 18, Russian troops lost 970 soldiers and 551 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.02.26 amount to 1,257,880 personnel.

Almost a thousand soldiers and over five hundred UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On February 18, Russian troops lost 970 soldiers and 551 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.02.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,257,880 (+970) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,684 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24,060 (+6)
        • artillery systems ‒ 37,387 (+3)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,649 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,303 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 138,881 (+551)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4,314 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 29 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 79,112 (+76)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4,073 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded amounted to more than 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.

                              Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy04.02.26, 23:10 • 22266 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine