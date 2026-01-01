45 combat engagements on the front: the enemy launched two heavy assaults in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge

$42.350.03
01:04 PM • 6478 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 10566 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 11359 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 11220 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 85533 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 102342 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 39086 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 38218 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33715 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27398 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026January 1, 05:48 AM • 15222 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideoJanuary 1, 07:47 AM • 14690 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with EinsteinJanuary 1, 08:01 AM • 59977 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of EnergyJanuary 1, 08:05 AM • 12718 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoJanuary 1, 08:12 AM • 10006 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 9720 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 85501 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 50769 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 87359 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 85282 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Oleh Syniehubov
Giorgia Meloni
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideo12:15 PM • 3852 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 20107 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 21845 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 50776 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 22227 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Tor missile system
Truth Social

45 combat engagements on the front: the enemy launched two heavy assaults in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Since the beginning of the day, 45 combat engagements have been recorded, the enemy launched nine attacks each in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions. The enemy also tried to storm the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge twice.

45 combat engagements on the front: the enemy launched two heavy assaults in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 45. The enemy carried out nine attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, and also tried to storm twice in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff report.

The invaders continue to strike at border settlements. The areas of Malushyne, Bila Bereza, Ryzhivka, Novovasylivka, Shalyhyne, Ukrainske, Vovkivka, Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery fire.

- the report says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one air strike, dropped a guided aerial bomb, and also carried out 44 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the fortifications of our defenders once in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked eight times in the areas of Novovodyane, Myrny, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and Yampil. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions yet.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Torske. The defense forces have already repelled nine enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times in the areas of Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vorone, Vyshneve, and Rybne, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, eight combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole area, one of which is currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipole, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy assaults in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

Russian occupiers suffered significant losses in 2025: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report01.01.26, 10:06 • 2674 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Pryluky
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Ukraine