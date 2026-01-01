45 combat engagements on the front: the enemy launched two heavy assaults in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 45. The enemy carried out nine attacks in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, and also tried to storm twice in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff report.

The invaders continue to strike at border settlements. The areas of Malushyne, Bila Bereza, Ryzhivka, Novovasylivka, Shalyhyne, Ukrainske, Vovkivka, Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the report says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one air strike, dropped a guided aerial bomb, and also carried out 44 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked the fortifications of our defenders once in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked eight times in the areas of Novovodyane, Myrny, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and Yampil. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions yet.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Torske. The defense forces have already repelled nine enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders nine times in the areas of Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Vorone, Vyshneve, and Rybne, and one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, eight combat engagements were recorded in the Huliaipole area, one of which is currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipole, Tsvitkove, Pryluky, and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy assaults in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

