4 more children injured in Ukraine over the weekend due to Russian war

Over the weekend, armed aggression killed a 12-year-old girl in Kharkiv, and injured three other boys in Kharkiv region and in the regional center. In total, 548 children have been killed and more than 1,351 injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression . UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.ports this

More than 1899 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 27, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 548 children were killed and more than 1351 were injured of varying severity - the statement said.

According to the prosecutor's office, children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 532, Kharkiv - 378, Kherson - 152, Dnipropetrovs'k - 139, Kyiv - 130, Zaporizhzhia - 108, Mykolaiv - 105.

In recent days: