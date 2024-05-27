4 more children injured in Ukraine over the weekend due to Russian war
Kyiv • UNN
Over the weekend, as a result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine, 3 more children were injured and one was killed. This brings the total number of children killed to 548 and over 1351 injured.
Over the weekend, armed aggression killed a 12-year-old girl in Kharkiv, and injured three other boys in Kharkiv region and in the regional center. In total, 548 children have been killed and more than 1,351 injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.
More than 1899 children have suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of May 27, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 548 children were killed and more than 1351 were injured of varying severity
According to the prosecutor's office, children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 532, Kharkiv - 378, Kherson - 152, Dnipropetrovs'k - 139, Kyiv - 130, Zaporizhzhia - 108, Mykolaiv - 105.
In recent days:
- On May 25, a 12-year-old girl died as a result of an air strike by Russian troops on a hypermarket in Kharkiv.
- On May 25, a 13-year-old boy was wounded as a result of shelling in Kharkiv.
- On May 26, two boys aged 9 and 12 were injured as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Bohuslavka village, Izium district, Kharkiv region.