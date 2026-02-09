24 hectares of forest illegally withdrawn for Medvedchuk's family returned to the state - prosecutor's office

The Prosecutor's Office returned 24 hectares of forest to the state, illegally alienated for the family of former People's Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office returned 24 hectares of forest in the Obukhiv district to state ownership, which were illegally transferred to the family of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk in 2004. These are forest management plots registered to a company whose ultimate beneficiary is his wife. - reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, officials of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and the Obukhiv District State Administration in 2004 exceeded their authority and, contrary to the law, changed the intended purpose of the forests, withdrawing them from state ownership without a mandatory government decision.

The prosecutor's office filed a lawsuit in the interests of the state. The Commercial Court of Kyiv satisfied the claims, and the appeal upheld the decision.

"On January 26, 2026, ownership was officially returned to the state," the statement said.

Addition

As indicated by the prosecutor's office, in August 2025, Medvedchuk and 12 of his accomplices were notified of suspicion for crimes against national security: spreading Kremlin propaganda, information-subversive activities, calls for changing borders, inciting hatred, etc.

They are charged under Articles 436-2, 109, 161, 111, 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.