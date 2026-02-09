24 hectares of forest illegally withdrawn for Medvedchuk's family returned to the state - prosecutor's office

$43.050.09
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
07:43 AM • 6556 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 15482 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiers
February 8, 05:37 PM • 32565 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 35312 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 34148 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 33792 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 25724 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 17486 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 13135 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Poll in Germany: more than half of Germans support increased aid to Ukraine
Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military Administration
New verdict for Narges Mohammadi: Nobel laureate sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
Catastrophe for the Kremlin: Vietnam abandons Russian weapons in favor of NATO armaments
Ukrainian military eliminated 1250 occupiers over the past day
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 79226 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 72752 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
United States
Ukraine
Village
Europe
China
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot

24 hectares of forest illegally withdrawn for Medvedchuk's family returned to the state - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The prosecutor's office returned 24 hectares of forest in Obukhiv district to the state, which were illegally transferred to the family of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk in 2004. Officials of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and Obukhiv District State Administration exceeded their authority by changing the intended use of the forests without a government decision.

24 hectares of forest illegally withdrawn for Medvedchuk's family returned to the state - prosecutor's office

The Prosecutor's Office returned 24 hectares of forest to the state, illegally alienated for the family of former People's Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office returned 24 hectares of forest in the Obukhiv district to state ownership, which were illegally transferred to the family of former traitor MP Viktor Medvedchuk in 2004. These are forest management plots registered to a company whose ultimate beneficiary is his wife.

- reported the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, officials of the Kyiv Regional State Administration and the Obukhiv District State Administration in 2004 exceeded their authority and, contrary to the law, changed the intended purpose of the forests, withdrawing them from state ownership without a mandatory government decision.

The prosecutor's office filed a lawsuit in the interests of the state. The Commercial Court of Kyiv satisfied the claims, and the appeal upheld the decision.

"On January 26, 2026, ownership was officially returned to the state," the statement said.

Addition

As indicated by the prosecutor's office, in August 2025, Medvedchuk and 12 of his accomplices were notified of suspicion for crimes against national security: spreading Kremlin propaganda, information-subversive activities, calls for changing borders, inciting hatred, etc.

They are charged under Articles 436-2, 109, 161, 111, 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Russian propaganda
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine