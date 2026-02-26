120 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
02:09 PM • 2500 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 9948 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
12:47 PM • 9790 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 53962 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 33707 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 47306 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 61329 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 52668 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 62387 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 31590 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
69%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence MoscowFebruary 26, 07:08 AM • 5200 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 26, 07:34 AM • 31505 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 29811 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 30866 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 6218 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 9948 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes01:46 PM • 6762 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 53962 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 62387 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 67465 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 30104 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 46567 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 49331 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 54064 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 54294 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
The Guardian

120 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Since the beginning of the day, 120 combat engagements have been recorded, the enemy is actively advancing in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions. The enemy launched artillery shelling and air strikes on a number of settlements.

120 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 120 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Khrynivka, Budo-Vorobiyivska, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda of Chernihiv Oblast; Neskuche, Tovstodubove, Rohizne, Khodyne, Volfyne, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Kucherivka, Brusky, Kysla Dubyna, Sloboda of Sumy Oblast 

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one attack on the positions of our defenders. The enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, 54 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including three from multiple rocket launchers. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted active operations and achieved certain successes.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Starytsia, Pishchane, Nesterne, Chuhunivka, and in the directions of Zelene, Okhrimivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Kruhliakivka and towards Kurylivka, Bohuslavka, Novoplatonivka. 

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invaders in the area of Novoselivka and towards Chervonyi Stav, Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman. One battle is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out one attack in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 offensive actions in the area of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Novoplatonivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 36 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, Filiia, and towards Bilytske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne. Four attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of Ternove, Zlahoda, and towards Verbove and Vyshneve. Settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Malomykhailivka, Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and towards Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, Charivne. One more attack is ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Tersianka, Zelene, Shevchenkivske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Kopani.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russian forces lost 1360 soldiers and 681 UAVs in a day - General Staff26.02.26, 07:44 • 3678 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk