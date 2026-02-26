120 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy is actively operating in three directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 120 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Khrynivka, Budo-Vorobiyivska, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda of Chernihiv Oblast; Neskuche, Tovstodubove, Rohizne, Khodyne, Volfyne, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Kucherivka, Brusky, Kysla Dubyna, Sloboda of Sumy Oblast - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one attack on the positions of our defenders. The enemy carried out three air strikes, dropping eight guided bombs, 54 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including three from multiple rocket launchers. Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted active operations and achieved certain successes.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of Starytsia, Pishchane, Nesterne, Chuhunivka, and in the directions of Zelene, Okhrimivka. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Kruhliakivka and towards Kurylivka, Bohuslavka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten attacks by the invaders in the area of Novoselivka and towards Chervonyi Stav, Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman. One battle is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Zakitne, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out one attack in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 15 offensive actions in the area of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, Novoplatonivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 36 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, Filiia, and towards Bilytske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne. Four attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked seven times in the areas of Ternove, Zlahoda, and towards Verbove and Vyshneve. Settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Malomykhailivka, Pysantsi were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole and towards Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, Charivne. One more attack is ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Tersianka, Zelene, Shevchenkivske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Kopani.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russian forces lost 1360 soldiers and 681 UAVs in a day - General Staff