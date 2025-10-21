108 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. The enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 76 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled seven enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, and towards Bologivka and Kolodyazne. Kharkiv was hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers are repelling enemy offensive actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka. Currently, two enemy attacks have been repelled, and five more battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, 10 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Kopanky, Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodyazi, Derylove, Myrny, and Novoselivka; three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance five times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Serebryanka, Novoselivka, Vyyimka, and Pereyizne. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders attacked 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Rusyn Yar; battles are currently ongoing in two locations. Kostiantynivka was hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 45 clashes of varying intensity began during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Dachne. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance six times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Filya, Verbove, Novohryhorivka, and Novomykolaivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Rivnopillya, Solodke, and Malynivka with bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the occupiers near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance five times on the positions of our units in the areas of Kamyanske, Stepove, and towards Stepnohirsk and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, at present, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations.

Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear, the General Staff summarized.

Number of battles on the front line in 24 hours increased: General Staff updated the combat map