108 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
02:07 PM • 2602 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 9892 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 10048 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 14532 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 18595 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 20269 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 19614 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 18737 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
October 21, 07:53 AM • 17070 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
October 21, 07:32 AM • 15320 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0.9m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 11893 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 30071 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 30415 views
Royal family scandal: Prince Andrew didn't pay rent for 22 years while living in a 30-room mansionOctober 21, 07:55 AM • 3778 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 10939 views
Publications
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto01:53 PM • 9892 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhotoOctober 21, 07:50 AM • 30653 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 34785 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 42148 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 99232 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 11167 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 30286 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 24538 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 80781 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 75313 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Mushrooms
Shahed-136

108 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. The enemy's most active actions are observed in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions.

108 combat engagements took place at the front: the General Staff reported where the enemy is most active

Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Lyman directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the invaders. The enemy launched 6 air strikes, dropping 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 76 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled seven enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy is attacking near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zapadne, and towards Bologivka and Kolodyazne. Kharkiv was hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers are repelling enemy offensive actions in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka. Currently, two enemy attacks have been repelled, and five more battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, 10 combat engagements took place near the settlements of Kopanky, Karpivka, Serednie, Kolodyazi, Derylove, Myrny, and Novoselivka; three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance five times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Serebryanka, Novoselivka, Vyyimka, and Pereyizne. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders attacked 20 times in the areas of the settlements of Bila Hora, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, Rusyn Yar; battles are currently ongoing in two locations. Kostiantynivka was hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk direction, 45 clashes of varying intensity began during the day near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Mayak, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove, and Dachne. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor tried to advance six times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Filya, Verbove, Novohryhorivka, and Novomykolaivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Rivnopillya, Solodke, and Malynivka with bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the occupiers near Poltavka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance five times on the positions of our units in the areas of Kamyanske, Stepove, and towards Stepnohirsk and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, at present, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations.

Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear, the General Staff summarized.

Number of battles on the front line in 24 hours increased: General Staff updated the combat map21.10.25, 08:59 • 2840 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kharkiv