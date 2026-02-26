1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - coordination headquarters 26 February 2026

1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers, which, according to preliminary information from the Russian side, may belong to Ukrainian defenders, have been returned to Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

As stated, "subsequently, investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with representatives of expert institutions of Ukraine, will carry out all necessary measures aimed at identifying the repatriated deceased."

The headquarters once again expressed sincere gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance and support in implementing repatriation measures.

