1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - coordination headquarters 26 February 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

1,000 bodies of fallen defenders, who may belong to Ukrainian servicemen, have been returned to Ukraine. Measures will be taken to identify the repatriated persons.

1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - coordination headquarters

1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers, which, according to preliminary information from the Russian side, may belong to Ukrainian defenders, have been returned to Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

Today, repatriation measures took place, within the framework of which 1,000 bodies (remains) of the deceased were returned to Ukraine, which, according to preliminary information from the Russian side, may belong to Ukrainian defenders.

- reported the Coordination Headquarters.

As stated, "subsequently, investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with representatives of expert institutions of Ukraine, will carry out all necessary measures aimed at identifying the repatriated deceased."

The headquarters once again expressed sincere gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance and support in implementing repatriation measures.

The Coordination Headquarters warns: do not trust Russian documents when identifying the bodies of fallen defenders31.01.26, 19:37 • 5271 view

Julia Shramko

