05:28 PM • 700 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 2346 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 5206 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 6902 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 7014 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 7128 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4482 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 10403 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17441 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
January 31, 10:19 AM • 17716 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
The Coordination Headquarters warns: do not trust Russian documents when identifying the bodies of fallen defenders

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

The Coordination Headquarters urges families of fallen defenders not to rely on information from the Russian Federation regarding the repatriation of bodies. Official identification is only possible after DNA examination by Ukrainian institutions.

The Coordination Headquarters warns: do not trust Russian documents when identifying the bodies of fallen defenders

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War appealed to the families of fallen defenders not to rely on information provided by the Russian side during the repatriation of bodies. Experts emphasize that official confirmation of the identity of the deceased is possible only after DNA examination and obtaining conclusions from Ukrainian expert institutions.

Details

During the last repatriation, which took place on January 29, the Russian side handed over remains that, according to its claims, belong to Ukrainian soldiers. Along with the bodies, the occupiers sometimes provided personal documents or tokens. However, the headquarters notes that the Russian side has already begun to independently inform families about the alleged return of their loved ones, which is a premature and often manipulative step.

However, there have been repeated cases when bodies of other persons were transferred along with documents

- emphasized the Headquarters.

Facts have been established when the body of another person was transferred along with the documents of a Ukrainian serviceman. In particular, recently there was a case when, within the framework of an exchange, the body of a Russian occupier, whom the enemy tried to pass off as a deceased Ukrainian, was returned to the Russian Federation. Such incidents confirm the unreliability of enemy papers and the need for careful verification of each case.

Identification procedure and terms

Law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of expert institutions of Ukraine, have already begun all necessary measures to identify the repatriated deceased. The process includes taking biological samples and comparing them with the database of relatives. The Coordination Headquarters assured that all examinations will be carried out as soon as possible so that families receive reliable information about the fate of their loved ones. 

1000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - coordination headquarters
January 29, 2026, 12:24

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukraine