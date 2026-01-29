$42.770.19
1000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - coordination headquarters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

1000 bodies of fallen soldiers, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian defenders, have been returned to Ukraine. Law enforcement agencies will identify the repatriated.

1000 bodies of fallen soldiers returned to Ukraine - coordination headquarters

1,000 bodies of fallen soldiers, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian defenders, have been returned to Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Today, repatriation measures took place, within the framework of which 1,000 bodies (remains) of the deceased, which the Russian side claims belong to Ukrainian defenders, were returned to Ukraine.

- the Coordination Headquarters said in a statement.

Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of Ukraine, as stated, "will carry out all necessary measures aimed at identifying the repatriated deceased."

The Coordination Headquarters expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.

Julia Shramko

Ukraine