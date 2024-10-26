1 killed and 3 wounded as a result of russian air strikes on Kostyantynivka
Kyiv • UNN
Two FAB-250 bombs killed a 38-year-old man in Kostyantynivka and injured three other people. Residential buildings, administrative buildings and the town's infrastructure were damaged.
As a result of enemy air strikes on Kostyantynivka, a local was killed and three more civilians were wounded. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office and the head of the Donetsk RSA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.
Details
It is reported that on October 26 at 15:40, russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on the town of Kostyantynivka. According to preliminary data, the occupiers attacked the settlement of "FAB-250" with UMPK.
A residential building was hit. A 38-year-old local resident died as a result of the shelling. In addition, a man and two women aged 55, 67 and 73 sustained mine-blast injuries and contusion.
All the wounded received the necessary medical assistance. 10 private houses, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings, 9 non-residential buildings, 26 cars, 2 gas pipelines and 2 power lines were damaged
Recall
In Radkove village of Chuhuiv district, a 65-year-old man was killed by shelling . The occupants also attacked Kharkiv and Izium districts and Kupyansk, damaging residential buildings.
