The number of victims of the missile attack on Dnipro has increased: new details of the attack
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro, a russian missile strike killed 5 people and injured 7 others in hospitals. More than 20 high-rise buildings were damaged, one building was destroyed and another is in disrepair.
The death toll in Dnipro has increased to five. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
He said that rescuers had pulled the body of a man from the rubble. Thus, the death toll after the russian missile strike increased to 5 people.
7 people are in hospitals.
More than two dozen apartment buildings were damaged in the city. One is destroyed and another is in a state of emergency.
Recall
As a result of the nighttime russian missile attack on the Dnipro River, 21 people were injured, including 4 children. In particular, a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured.
