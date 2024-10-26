Hostile attack on Kyiv: up to a dozen Russian drones neutralized
Kyiv • UNN
Defense forces neutralized about 10 Russian drones during three attacks on Kyiv. A girl was killed, 6 people were injured, and more than 100 residents were evacuated as a result of a strike on a multi-story building.
Defense forces detected and neutralized up to a dozen Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv. The air alert in the capital was announced three times in the evening and throughout the night and lasted 7 and a half hours in total. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, according to UNN.
The sixteenth air attack on Kyiv in October. Last night, the Russian army used UAVs again. They were launched from the southern and northeastern directions. Barrage munitions came at the Ukrainian capital in several waves
According to him, the air alert in the capital was announced three times in the evening and throughout the night and lasted 7 and a half hours in total.
“The Defense Forces detected and neutralized up to a dozen Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv. (The exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Air Force),” Popko said.
He emphasized that the city was not without victims of the Russian attack.
“A young girl died. In an apartment building in Solomyansky district, apartments from the 17th to the 21st floors were damaged. A fire broke out in one of the apartments on the 20th floor. Rescuers later found the body of the victim in this apartment. Our condolences to the family and friends. In total, more than 100 people were evacuated from the building. 6 people were injured (1 of them was hospitalized),” Popko wrote.
He noted that the operational summary data is being updated and clarified.
