Tragic consequences of a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv region: what is known about the victims
Kyiv • UNN
A woman born in 1968 was killed and a 13-year-old boy was injured in a UAV attack on Kyiv region. 15 private houses, 3 shops and other facilities in 4 districts of the region were damaged.
A woman was killed in a massive attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region on the night of October 26. In addition, a 13-year-old boy was injured. Due to the fall of the wreckage of the downed drones, damage was recorded in 4 districts of the region, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, reports UNN.
Another turbulent night for Kyiv region. The enemy continues massive attacks on our region using UAVs. Air defense forces were working in the region. There were no hits to critical and residential infrastructure. Unfortunately, a woman born in 1968 died as a result of the attack. She was injured in the abdomen as a result of falling debris from enemy targets
In addition, he said, a 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack. All necessary assistance was provided on the spot.
As of 9:00 a.m., 15 private houses, 3 shops, one apartment building and 3 utility rooms in 4 districts of the region were damaged as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets. Three cars and a power line were damaged.
In addition, in 2 districts, grass flooring caught fire. All fires have been extinguished. More detailed information later, added Kravchenko.
