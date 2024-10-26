Night attack in Kyiv region: child injured, rescuers extinguish fires
Kyiv • UNN
A child was injured and several buildings were damaged in a nighttime attack in Kyiv region. Fires and destruction of facilities were reported in Irpin, Boryspil and Obukhiv districts.
Kyiv region suffered as a result of a nighttime enemy attack. Unfortunately, there are wounded. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In Irpin, a two-story garage attached to a hostel caught fire due to falling debris. Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire at 01:12.
In Boryspil district, a private residential building and garage were damaged, and windows were smashed in a two-story dormitory. As a result of these events, a child born in 2011 was injured.
Rescuers successfully extinguished a fire on the roof of a residential building in Obukhiv district. The situation in the region remains tense, and local services continue to perform their duties.
Wreckage of downed drones caused a fire in a garage near a hostel in Irpin26.10.24, 01:38 • 45310 views