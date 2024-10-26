Wreckage of downed drones caused a fire in a garage near a hostel in Irpin
Kyiv • UNN
In Irpin, Kyiv region, debris from downed enemy drones set a two-story garage near a hostel on fire. The fire has been localized, and there is no information about the victims.
In the Kyiv region, a fire broke out in a two-story garage attached to a hostel in Irpin due to the fall of the wreckage of downed enemy drones. This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, the fire was localized.
There is no information about any injuries so far. Rescuers are actively working at the scene.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that a series of explosions occurred in the Kyiv region.
