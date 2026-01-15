0.25% of Latvia's GDP to go to Ukraine's needs: Svyrydenko and Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss energy system protection

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 15, 02:15 PM • 10907 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 19302 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 51297 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 64011 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 35553 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 32783 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 51836 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41692 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 43449 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 38342 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 10733 views
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took placeJanuary 15, 11:34 AM • 9348 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 21391 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 5268 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 9782 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 9834 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 44505 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 51297 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 64011 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 59265 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 5310 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 22133 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 43934 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 77706 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68697 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Nord Stream
The Guardian

0.25% of Latvia's GDP to go to Ukraine's needs: Svyrydenko and Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss energy system protection

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Yulia Svyrydenko and Daiga Mieriņa, Speaker of the Latvian Saeima, discussed the state of Ukraine's energy system and countering the aggressor's plans. Latvia will allocate 0.25% of its GDP to Ukraine's needs.

0.25% of Latvia's GDP to go to Ukraine's needs: Svyrydenko and Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss energy system protection

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with the Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia, Daiga Mieriņa. The main topics of the negotiations were the state of the Ukrainian energy system after Russian shelling and countering the aggressor's plans to cause a humanitarian catastrophe during the frosts. Svyrydenko announced this on her Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

During the meeting, Svyrydenko informed the Latvian side about the situation in the energy sector, which is currently operating under significant strain due to low temperatures.

Curfew relaxation allowed in some regions - Svyrydenko15.01.26, 21:47 • 1112 views

We informed about the state of the energy system after shelling and in conditions of severe frosts. We know the aggressor's goals - a humanitarian catastrophe in Kyiv and Kyiv region and in other cities. The attempt to freeze Ukrainians when it's -20 outside is part of the Russian plan. Latvia strongly condemns these targeted barbaric actions and supports our state

- Svyrydenko noted.

Latvian Support and Joint Security

The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to Latvia for stable military and financial assistance, as well as for supplying equipment for repairing energy infrastructure. The decision of Riga to systematically allocate 0.25% of GDP for Ukraine's needs was separately noted.

Latvia is among the states that share a common problem with us - a border with Russia. Together we will stand strong and protect our security

- the minister emphasized, highlighting the strategic partnership of the two countries in the field of regional stability. 

Ukraine convenes Energy Ramstein to receive additional aid15.01.26, 21:29 • 1402 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Social network
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Power outage
Blackout
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
charity
Latvia
Ukraine
Kyiv