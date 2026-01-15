0.25% of Latvia's GDP to go to Ukraine's needs: Svyrydenko and Latvian Saeima Speaker discuss energy system protection

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with the Speaker of the Saeima of Latvia, Daiga Mieriņa. The main topics of the negotiations were the state of the Ukrainian energy system after Russian shelling and countering the aggressor's plans to cause a humanitarian catastrophe during the frosts. Svyrydenko announced this on her Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

During the meeting, Svyrydenko informed the Latvian side about the situation in the energy sector, which is currently operating under significant strain due to low temperatures.

We informed about the state of the energy system after shelling and in conditions of severe frosts. We know the aggressor's goals - a humanitarian catastrophe in Kyiv and Kyiv region and in other cities. The attempt to freeze Ukrainians when it's -20 outside is part of the Russian plan. Latvia strongly condemns these targeted barbaric actions and supports our state - Svyrydenko noted.

Latvian Support and Joint Security

The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to Latvia for stable military and financial assistance, as well as for supplying equipment for repairing energy infrastructure. The decision of Riga to systematically allocate 0.25% of GDP for Ukraine's needs was separately noted.

Latvia is among the states that share a common problem with us - a border with Russia. Together we will stand strong and protect our security - the minister emphasized, highlighting the strategic partnership of the two countries in the field of regional stability.

