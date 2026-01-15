Curfew relaxation allowed in some regions - Svyrydenko

In territories within the energy emergency zone, a relaxation of the curfew is permitted, which will allow people to be on the streets and in public places, as well as the movement of private transport. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Svyrydenko announced that during the curfew, citizens will be allowed to be on the streets and in public places without passes, including in shopping and entertainment centers that provide the functions of invincibility points, heating points, as well as supporting people's livelihoods and businesses.

Such places must have heating, autonomous power supply, and stable communication. Entertainment establishments are not included in these places - Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, it is also planned to allow the movement of private transport.

The emergency response headquarters or the OMA can determine additional measures to ease the curfew, taking into account the local situation. The territory where these curfew relaxations apply will be determined by the TEB and NS commission. The first meeting on this issue will take place tomorrow. Security and defense forces will ensure control and public order - added the Prime Minister.

Recall

The first meeting of the headquarters for eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv took place. They discussed the necessary steps for rapid repair of energy facilities, forming equipment reserves, and attracting international assistance. Special attention was paid to strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure.