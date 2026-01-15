Curfew relaxation allowed in some regions - Svyrydenko

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
02:15 PM • 10095 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 17318 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 49072 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 61717 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 34502 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 32439 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 51429 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 41456 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 42942 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 37656 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 42884 views
Verkhovna Rada meeting ended due to lack of votesJanuary 15, 11:12 AM • 9520 views
Will the curfew be lifted and how will the Invincibility Points be updated: the first meeting of the headquarters on the situation in Kyiv took placeJanuary 15, 11:34 AM • 7494 views
Rada rejected amendment on cancellation of deferment for students 25+January 15, 11:42 AM • 20384 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 5986 views
Publications
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate it06:00 PM • 6026 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 42925 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 49072 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 61717 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 58497 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhoto04:22 PM • 3750 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 21654 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 43516 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 77313 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 68331 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Nord Stream
The Guardian

Curfew relaxation allowed in some regions - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced a relaxation of the curfew in regions experiencing an energy crisis. Being on the streets and vehicle movement without passes are now permitted.

Curfew relaxation allowed in some regions - Svyrydenko

In territories within the energy emergency zone, a relaxation of the curfew is permitted, which will allow people to be on the streets and in public places, as well as the movement of private transport. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Svyrydenko announced that during the curfew, citizens will be allowed to be on the streets and in public places without passes, including in shopping and entertainment centers that provide the functions of invincibility points, heating points, as well as supporting people's livelihoods and businesses.

Such places must have heating, autonomous power supply, and stable communication. Entertainment establishments are not included in these places

- Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, it is also planned to allow the movement of private transport.

The emergency response headquarters or the OMA can determine additional measures to ease the curfew, taking into account the local situation. The territory where these curfew relaxations apply will be determined by the TEB and NS commission. The first meeting on this issue will take place tomorrow. Security and defense forces will ensure control and public order

- added the Prime Minister.

Recall

The first meeting of the headquarters for eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling of energy facilities in Kyiv took place. They discussed the necessary steps for rapid repair of energy facilities, forming equipment reserves, and attracting international assistance. Special attention was paid to strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Kyiv