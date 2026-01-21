Zhenya Kot underwent surgery and appeared with a bandaged head: the dancer spoke about his condition

Photo: www.instagram.com/kot_jenya

Famous Ukrainian choreographer and dancer Zhenya Kot recently underwent surgery and shared details of his condition with his followers on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

After the operation, the artist published the first photos from the hospital, in which he appeared with his head bandaged, which greatly surprised his fans.

Kot explained that he had long postponed the necessary operation due to a busy schedule and constant employment, but finally decided to undergo the intervention. According to him, the operation was successful, and he has already begun the recovery process.

Everything went well. I've needed to do this for a long time, so I'm glad I finally had the opportunity. It hurts a little, but it will pass. - the artist noted in the post.

Apparently, the artist had an ear operation, but Kot did not go into details and decided not to reveal all the details. However, one of the subscribers commented to Kot that everyone loves him anyway and "why does he need those ears."

Recall

Ukrainian singer Tina Karol reacted to the reaction of social media users after publishing a fragment of her new song, which spoke about the lack of light and warmth.