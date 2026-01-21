$43.180.08
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
Zhenya Kot underwent surgery and appeared with a bandaged head: the dancer spoke about his condition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Famous Ukrainian choreographer Zhenya Kot underwent surgery, which he announced on social media. The artist published a photo with a bandaged head, noting that the operation was successful.

Zhenya Kot underwent surgery and appeared with a bandaged head: the dancer spoke about his condition
Photo: www.instagram.com/kot_jenya

Famous Ukrainian choreographer and dancer Zhenya Kot recently underwent surgery and shared details of his condition with his followers on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

After the operation, the artist published the first photos from the hospital, in which he appeared with his head bandaged, which greatly surprised his fans.

Kot explained that he had long postponed the necessary operation due to a busy schedule and constant employment, but finally decided to undergo the intervention. According to him, the operation was successful, and he has already begun the recovery process.

Everything went well. I've needed to do this for a long time, so I'm glad I finally had the opportunity. It hurts a little, but it will pass.

- the artist noted in the post.

Apparently, the artist had an ear operation, but Kot did not go into details and decided not to reveal all the details. However, one of the subscribers commented to Kot that everyone loves him anyway and "why does he need those ears."

Recall

Ukrainian singer Tina Karol reacted to the reaction of social media users after publishing a fragment of her new song, which spoke about the lack of light and warmth.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyHealth
Musician
Heating
Social network
Power outage
Bloggers
Electricity
Tina Karol