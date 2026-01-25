Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - Axios

The US admits that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place in the near future. This was reported by Axios, citing an unnamed American official, UNN reports.

Thus, a US official suggested that if the next trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi is more successful, it could lead to a meeting of the parties in Moscow or Kyiv - which has not happened for many years.

We believe that these meetings should take place before the leaders' meeting. We think there is not much left until then. If we continue on the current path, we will reach this point - the publication quotes the interlocutor.

It is noted that at the end of the second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the three teams had dinner together.

There was a moment when everyone looked almost like friends. I had a feeling of hope. Everything went as well as could be hoped. We feel good at that moment - said another American official.

According to the publication's interlocutors, the meeting in Abu Dhabi was "a critical step towards moving to the next stage of negotiations," and "we are very close to a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy."

According to Axios, trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place next week, i.e., on Sunday, February 1. The venue for the talks is Abu Dhabi.

