Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - Axios

$43.170.00
50.520.00
ukenru
06:16 PM • 6352 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
04:43 PM • 12715 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 17902 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 27322 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 30001 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 44812 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 42228 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 34324 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 28907 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 64459 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
0m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peace talks in Abu Dhabi concluded - reportJanuary 24, 01:00 PM • 5588 views
Ukraine to be covered by snow with rain and black ice, Level I danger declared: weather for January 25PhotoJanuary 24, 01:15 PM • 4116 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles manufactured in 2026 - VlasiukPhotoJanuary 24, 01:24 PM • 4956 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi: first details revealed - AxiosJanuary 24, 01:39 PM • 7930 views
Orban promises not to let Ukraine into the EU for 100 years: Sybiha's reaction was swiftJanuary 24, 02:02 PM • 10232 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 64459 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 78596 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 94301 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 88617 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 89652 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 12857 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 13763 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 30903 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 31367 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 44685 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The US suggests that successful trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi could lead to a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin. Before this, the parties are expected to meet in Kyiv or Moscow.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin may take place soon - Axios

The US admits that a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place in the near future. This was reported by Axios, citing an unnamed American official, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, a US official suggested that if the next trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi is more successful, it could lead to a meeting of the parties in Moscow or Kyiv - which has not happened for many years.

We believe that these meetings should take place before the leaders' meeting. We think there is not much left until then. If we continue on the current path, we will reach this point

- the publication quotes the interlocutor.

It is noted that at the end of the second day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi, the three teams had dinner together.

There was a moment when everyone looked almost like friends. I had a feeling of hope. Everything went as well as could be hoped. We feel good at that moment

- said another American official.

According to the publication's interlocutors, the meeting in Abu Dhabi was "a critical step towards moving to the next stage of negotiations," and "we are very close to a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy."

Recall

According to Axios, trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place next week, i.e., on Sunday, February 1. The venue for the talks is Abu Dhabi.

Ukraine and Russia held bilateral talks in Abu Dhabi: new details of the meeting24.01.26, 21:25 • 2658 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv