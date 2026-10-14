Zelenskyy will visit London today - OP

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
07:48 AM • 5376 views
Operation "Vivaldi": The Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 101 km²
06:24 AM • 15976 views
Zelenskyy's adviser confirmed that Starlink restrictions were imposed this night
06:00 AM • 16447 views
Zelenskyy: Russia attacked with 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 drones; energy infrastructure was targeted
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 25300 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
05:00 AM • 18975 views
The NBU raised the official exchange rate of the dollar to an all-time high
04:14 AM • 15545 views
The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risen to threeVideo
October 13, 08:48 PM • 35372 views
The Russians struck Kyiv’s CHPP-4 with a ballistic missile; there was no warning from the partners, Zelenskyy said
October 13, 08:23 PM • 33916 views
Ballistic attack on Kyiv: a missile struck a nine-story building
October 13, 08:09 PM • 27436 views
Russia is considering a direct war with Europe by 2045 among the possible scenarios — intelligence
October 13, 07:02 PM • 31720 views
Ukraine will become an agricultural part of the EU under special conditions: Brussels outlines the future of grain exports
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
4.2m/s
76%
757mm
Popular news
A ballistic missile struck a nine-story building in Kyiv — what the building looks like after the Russian attack (photo report)PhotoVideoOctober 13, 10:19 PM • 22175 views
The enemy destroyed Epicentr's last major logistics center in KhmelnytskyiPhotoOctober 13, 11:21 PM • 23589 views
A nighttime attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of two people and injured more than 20VideoOctober 13, 11:52 PM • 41730 views
Occupiers block the legal sale of fish in the Zaporizhzhia region — CNSOctober 14, 01:56 AM • 21609 views
Britain will accelerate the delivery of LMM missiles to Ukraine and is preparing sanctions against the Russian Federation02:27 AM • 13738 views
Publications
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 25300 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 46591 views
New potatoes have tripled in price over a week: what is happening to prices and does Ukraine face a shortageOctober 13, 06:29 PM • 66501 views
Ukraine and NATO have developed AI models for predicting UAV attacks and planning artillery operations — what they can doOctober 13, 04:35 PM • 59323 views
How to prepare your body for winter: a dietitian explains what to change in your diet in autumn
Exclusive
October 13, 03:39 PM • 57639 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Elon Musk
Serhiy Marchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Germany
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Global smartphone shipments have plummeted to their lowest level in 14 years05:42 AM • 10634 views
"We lost our little daughter" — Iryna Fedyshyn's husband spoke about the family tragedyVideoOctober 13, 06:56 PM • 33482 views
The comedian from “League of Laughter,” Oleksandr “Venya” Venedchuk, has diedVideoOctober 13, 05:36 PM • 35107 views
Pre-orders for the shooter METRO 2039 have started — how much money should you set aside?October 13, 04:17 PM • 30073 views
The women's FC “Richmond” from the series “Ted Lasso” will appear in EA FC 27 — EA will renew its partnership with Warner Bros.VideoOctober 13, 02:41 PM • 33844 views
Actual
Starlink
Shahed-136
Technology
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system

Zelenskyy will visit London today - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Zelenskyy will meet with King Charles III in London today. During the visit, additional anti-drone missiles and new sanctions against russia will be announced.

Zelenskyy will visit London today - OP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in London today. During the visit, the transfer of additional anti-drone missiles to Ukraine will be announced. This was reported to journalists by the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to available information, the president of Ukraine will meet with the King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, in London. During the visit,  the transfer of additional missiles to Ukraine to counter unmanned aerial vehicles will be announced. The visit is also expected to include an announcement on preparations to impose new sanctions against russia.

Reminder

The United Kingdom will accelerate the delivery to Ukraine of LMM lightweight multipurpose missiles, which effectively shoot down jet-powered Shaheds, and is preparing new sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy confirmed that the United States threatened to suspend intelligence sharing with Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries - NPR14.10.26, 10:17 • 2646 views

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Charles III
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
London