Zelenskyy will visit London today - OP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in London today. During the visit, the transfer of additional anti-drone missiles to Ukraine will be announced. This was reported to journalists by the Office of the President of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to available information, the president of Ukraine will meet with the King of the United Kingdom, King Charles III, in London. During the visit, the transfer of additional missiles to Ukraine to counter unmanned aerial vehicles will be announced. The visit is also expected to include an announcement on preparations to impose new sanctions against russia.

Reminder

The United Kingdom will accelerate the delivery to Ukraine of LMM lightweight multipurpose missiles, which effectively shoot down jet-powered Shaheds, and is preparing new sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy confirmed that the United States threatened to suspend intelligence sharing with Ukraine over strikes on Russian oil refineries - NPR