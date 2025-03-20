Zelenskyy will visit France next week
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a visit to France next week for meetings regarding the military contingent. He noted that there are different views on its deployment in Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit France next week. He announced this during a Zoom briefing, reports UNN.
Zelenskyy said that there are currently different visions regarding the military contingent for Ukraine, because there are countries that are ready to provide it in case of repeated aggression from the russian federation, there are those who agree to be stationed on the border, and there are those who only want to be at sea or in central large cities. Therefore, it is necessary to work out a common vision.
For example, our military team flew and tomorrow (today, March 20 – ed.) will be in London and there will be a technical meeting. After this meeting, next week I will be in France, and we will have several meetings, because there are countries that are ready, and there are those that are not comprehensively ready. Therefore, there will be a different circle of countries, and we will meet with different ones
russian foreign minister sergei lavrov said that russia is not going to agree to the introduction of a foreign contingent into Ukraine. According to him, such a decision allegedly "requires the consent of the parties", and russia considers the participation of military contingents of countries that call russia an opponent unacceptable.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that russia's statements regarding the deployment of a military contingent in Ukraine are a very bad signal, but it is not up to russian dictator vladimir putin to decide anything regarding the security of Ukraine and Europe.