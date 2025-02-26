Zelenskyy: We are preparing for talks with the US this Friday

Ukrainian and American teams are preparing to negotiate a minerals agreement this Friday. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

There was a lot of international work today. Our teams are working with America, and we are preparing for negotiations this Friday. An agreement with America. Support for our state and people. Guarantees of peace and security are the key to preventing Russia from destroying the lives of other nations. I will meet with President Trump. It is important for me and for all of us in the world that America's assistance is not stopped. Strength is needed on the road to peace ,” Zelensky said.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the United States.

The final version of the agreement with the United States on minerals, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "actually worked out," but this agreement and its signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.

After President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a government representative will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals. Then work will begin on implementing the security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on developing a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund.

The Ukraine-U.S. agreement on minerals will provide for the creation of a Ukraine Recovery Fund, with Ukraine's 50% contribution.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday, February 28. The purpose of the visit is to sign an agreement on natural resources and rebuild destroyed Ukraine.

