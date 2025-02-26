Zelenskyy: We are preparing for talks with the US this Friday

ukenru
Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer
09:13 PM • 1881 views

Britain is ready to send troops to Ukraine - Starmer

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 49926 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 92960 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 116217 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 107568 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 150883 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120397 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 136044 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134022 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127726 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 39576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120854 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 52693 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 43752 views
Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

February 27, 12:25 PM • 25049 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 116217 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120854 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150883 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193772 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 194110 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123935 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 126076 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155750 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136156 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143607 views
Actual
Zelenskyy: We are preparing for talks with the US this Friday

Zelenskyy: We are preparing for talks with the US this Friday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35227 views

The Ukrainian and American sides are preparing to sign an agreement on minerals. The document provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine and will be linked to security guarantees.

Ukrainian and American teams are preparing to negotiate a minerals agreement this Friday. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

There was a lot of international work today. Our teams are working with America, and we are preparing for negotiations this Friday. An agreement with America. Support for our state and people. Guarantees of peace and security are the key to preventing Russia from destroying the lives of other nations. I will meet with President Trump. It is important for me and for all of us in the world that America's assistance is not stopped. Strength is needed on the road to peace

 ,” Zelensky said.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the United States.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal26.02.25, 19:44 • 133988 views

The final version of the agreement with the United States on minerals, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "actually worked out," but this agreement and its signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.

The final version of the agreement with the US has been "effectively worked out", the government will consider it today - Shmyhal26.02.25, 13:42 • 25564 views

After President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a government representative will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals. Then work will begin on implementing the security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on developing a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund.

PM: minerals deal to be signed after Zelenskiy and Trump agree on security guarantees26.02.25, 14:09 • 24434 views

The Ukraine-U.S. agreement on minerals will provide for the creation of a Ukraine Recovery Fund, with Ukraine's 50% contribution.

Minerals deal with the United States: Shmyhal explains how it will work26.02.25, 14:17 • 33208 views

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday, February 28. The purpose of the visit is to sign an agreement on natural resources and rebuild destroyed Ukraine.

Trump confirms Zelenskiy's visit to the US on February 2826.02.25, 19:14 • 24901 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising