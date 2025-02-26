The final version of the agreement with the US has been "effectively worked out", the government will consider it today - Shmyhal

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 27319 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 36402 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120059 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 49720 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 40359 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 115311 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 120059 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 150219 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193357 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193703 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123775 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125928 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155620 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136047 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143500 views
The final version of the agreement with the US has been "effectively worked out", the government will consider it today - Shmyhal

The final version of the agreement with the US has been "effectively worked out", the government will consider it today - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25574 views

Ukraine and the US have completed work on an agreement to create a joint investment fund for reconstruction. The signing of the document will only take place after receiving security guarantees from the US.

The final version of the minerals deal with the US, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "effectively developed", but this agreement and its signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a TV marathon on Wednesday, adding that the government will consider the text of this agreement today, writes UNN.

We are not considering the signing of any agreements without security guarantees... We have effectively developed the final version. As of today, this agreement is called the "Agreement on Establishing the Rules and Conditions of the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund". And in fact, this is a preliminary agreement that provides for legal effect. This is the future creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, where Ukraine and the USA will manage this fund on an equal footing, fill it

- said Shmyhal.

He noted that the agreement will include a number of provisions, in particular it is directly linked to security guarantees.

Neither the President of Ukraine nor the Government of Ukraine will consider this agreement and its signing in isolation from security guarantees. In this preliminary agreement, paragraph 10, in fact, states that this fund agreement is an integral element of the architecture of bilateral and multilateral agreements, as well as specific steps to establish a lasting peace, strengthen economic and security resilience and reflect the goals set out in the preamble to this agreement, and the US government supports Ukraine's efforts to obtain the security guarantees necessary to create a lasting peace

- added Shmyhal.

According to him, the security guarantees are defined by the Victory Plan of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in particular Ukraine's accession to NATO, support for the front and a deterrence package, etc.

The agreement is prepared, today the government will consider the text of this agreement, empower ministers for further signing during the negotiations of the Presidents of Ukraine and the USA on security guarantees

- emphasized the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister stressed that this agreement is about the future, that is, future revenues received by Ukraine from royalties on mineral licenses, from dividends on infrastructure facilities used for transportation or extraction of minerals.

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get26.02.25, 12:54 • 193709 views

Reminder

As previously reported by UNN, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with the President of the USA Donald Trump on February 28, 2025, presumably to sign the mineral agreement.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
natoNATO
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

