The final version of the agreement with the US has been "effectively worked out", the government will consider it today - Shmyhal

The final version of the minerals deal with the US, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "effectively developed", but this agreement and its signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in a TV marathon on Wednesday, adding that the government will consider the text of this agreement today, writes UNN.

We are not considering the signing of any agreements without security guarantees... We have effectively developed the final version. As of today, this agreement is called the "Agreement on Establishing the Rules and Conditions of the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund". And in fact, this is a preliminary agreement that provides for legal effect. This is the future creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, where Ukraine and the USA will manage this fund on an equal footing, fill it - said Shmyhal.

He noted that the agreement will include a number of provisions, in particular it is directly linked to security guarantees.

Neither the President of Ukraine nor the Government of Ukraine will consider this agreement and its signing in isolation from security guarantees. In this preliminary agreement, paragraph 10, in fact, states that this fund agreement is an integral element of the architecture of bilateral and multilateral agreements, as well as specific steps to establish a lasting peace, strengthen economic and security resilience and reflect the goals set out in the preamble to this agreement, and the US government supports Ukraine's efforts to obtain the security guarantees necessary to create a lasting peace - added Shmyhal.

According to him, the security guarantees are defined by the Victory Plan of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in particular Ukraine's accession to NATO, support for the front and a deterrence package, etc.

The agreement is prepared, today the government will consider the text of this agreement, empower ministers for further signing during the negotiations of the Presidents of Ukraine and the USA on security guarantees - emphasized the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister stressed that this agreement is about the future, that is, future revenues received by Ukraine from royalties on mineral licenses, from dividends on infrastructure facilities used for transportation or extraction of minerals.

Reminder

As previously reported by UNN, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to meet with the President of the USA Donald Trump on February 28, 2025, presumably to sign the mineral agreement.