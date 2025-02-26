PM: minerals deal to be signed after Zelenskiy and Trump agree on security guarantees

After President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a government representative will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals. Next, work will begin on implementing the security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on developing a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a telethon on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Shmyhal, the delegation will include representatives of Ukraine who will be authorized to sign this preliminary agreement during their visit to the United States.

After the President of Ukraine and the President of the United States agree on security guarantees, agree on how we link this preliminary agreement to the security guarantees from the United States for our country,...in the presence of the presidents, a representative of the Ukrainian government will sign this preliminary agreement. Then work will begin on the implementation of certain security guarantees that will be agreed upon, and, secondly, on the development of a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine - Shmyhal said.

Recall

The final version of the agreement with the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "actually worked out," but this agreement and the signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.