Trump confirms Zelenskiy's visit to the US on February 28

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House on Friday, February 28. The purpose of the visit is to sign an agreement on natural resources and restore destroyed Ukraine. This is reported by CNN, UNN reports.

We are doing very well with Russia-Ukraine. President Zelensky is coming on Friday. This has already been confirmed, and we will sign an agreement - Trump said at a Cabinet meeting, thanking Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Luthnick.

According to him, the US "will get the money back, and we will get a lot of money in the future.

Trump said his administration was pleased with the deal.

According to Zelenskyy, the final version of the agreement with the US on minerals does not make Ukraine a debtor. It does not specify any amount that Ukraine would have to pay back to the United States.

After Zelenskyy and Trump agree on security guarantees, a government representative will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals.

Earlier, Trump said that he had "heard" about Zelenskyy's possible visit to Washington, saying that he was "not opposed to such a visit.

