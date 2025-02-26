There is neither 500 billion of debt, nor 350, nor 100: Zelensky reveals details of minerals deal with US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the final version of the agreement with the United States on minerals does not make Ukraine a debtor. It does not specify any amount that Ukraine should return to the United States. Zelensky said this during a meeting with journalists on February 26, UNN reports.

The final version is assessed very well by our government officials, who recommend that it can work. The main issues that I raised sound very good. Indeed, the teams worked hard. The main thing for me was that we are not debtors, the agreement does not include $500 billion of debt, nor $350 billion, nor $100 billion. It would be unfair to us, because, as I said earlier, there have been no such agreements before, so there is nothing to talk about in terms of this topic. It is important that this is about a new - Zelensky said.

He also announced the signing of another agreement, "which will be more serious and complex.

"The next agreement will be more serious and complicated - the next agreement on the fund, and there will be some kind of partnership, money, etc. The next agreement will have mandatory ratification in the Ukrainian parliament, I don't know about the US Congress. Ukraine has to deal with licenses," Zelensky added.

According to him, the next steps, the next agreements will determine in what format, in what partnership, how it will be able to work.

The agreement may be part of the security guarantees, but I want to understand the broader vision of what awaits Ukraine, where we are, etc. (...) Even in the framework agreement, I really wanted at least the sentence "security guarantees for Ukraine" to appear, and the fact that I was briefed by government officials is that it appeared in paragraph 10. It is important that it is there. I am still reading it, and the government officials propose that the ministers sign the agreement. I understand that this is the understanding of both sides, both countries. I can't tell you the format of the signing yet, we will think about it and hear from our partners. What's important: This deal can be a great success or a quiet one, and a great success depends on our conversation with Trump - the President emphasized.

Recall

The final version of the agreement with the United States on minerals, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "actually worked out," but this agreement and its signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.

After President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a government representative will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals. Then work will begin on the implementation of the security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on the development of a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund.

The Ukraine-U.S. agreement on minerals will provide for the creation of a fund for the restoration of Ukraine, with 50% of the contribution from Ukraine.