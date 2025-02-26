There is neither 500 billion of debt, nor 350, nor 100: Zelensky reveals details of minerals deal with US

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

There is neither 500 billion of debt, nor 350, nor 100: Zelensky reveals details of minerals deal with US

There is neither 500 billion of debt, nor 350, nor 100: Zelensky reveals details of minerals deal with US

The President confirmed that Ukraine's debt obligations are not included in the minerals agreement with the United States. The document will include a clause on security guarantees and provides for the creation of a joint investment fund.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the final version of the agreement with the United States on minerals does not make Ukraine a debtor. It does not specify any amount that Ukraine should return to the United States. Zelensky said this during a meeting with journalists on February 26, UNN reports.

The final version is assessed very well by our government officials, who recommend that it can work. The main issues that I raised sound very good. Indeed, the teams worked hard. The main thing for me was that we are not debtors, the agreement does not include $500 billion of debt, nor $350 billion, nor $100 billion. It would be unfair to us, because, as I said earlier, there have been no such agreements before, so there is nothing to talk about in terms of this topic. It is important that this is about a new

- Zelensky said.

He also announced the signing of another agreement, "which will be more serious and complex.

"The next agreement will be more serious and complicated - the next agreement on the fund, and there will be some kind of partnership, money, etc. The next agreement will have mandatory ratification in the Ukrainian parliament, I don't know about the US Congress. Ukraine has to deal with licenses," Zelensky added.

According to him, the next steps, the next agreements will determine in what format, in what partnership, how it will be able to work.

The agreement may be part of the security guarantees, but I want to understand the broader vision of what awaits Ukraine, where we are, etc. (...) Even in the framework agreement, I really wanted at least the sentence "security guarantees for Ukraine" to appear, and the fact that I was briefed by government officials is that it appeared in paragraph 10. It is important that it is there. I am still reading it, and the government officials propose that the ministers sign the agreement. I understand that this is the understanding of both sides, both countries. I can't tell you the format of the signing yet, we will think about it and hear from our partners. What's important: This deal can be a great success or a quiet one, and a great success depends on our conversation with Trump

- the President emphasized.

Recall

The final version of the agreement with the United States on minerals, which provides for the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine, has already been "actually worked out," but this agreement and its signing will not be considered in isolation from security guarantees.

After President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump agree on security guarantees, a government representative will sign a preliminary agreement on minerals. Then work will begin on the implementation of the security guarantees that will be agreed upon, as well as on the development of a specific agreement on the creation of a joint Ukrainian-American investment fund.

The Ukraine-U.S. agreement on minerals will provide for the creation of a fund for the restoration of Ukraine, with 50% of the contribution from Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

